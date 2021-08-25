205 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

