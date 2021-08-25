$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

ABUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 1,332,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,097. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

