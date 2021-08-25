$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

