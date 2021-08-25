1ST Source Bank Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of ESML opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

