18,277 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.