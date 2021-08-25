$152.56 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce $152.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Civeo reported sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

