140,375 Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,443,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. 2,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,854. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

