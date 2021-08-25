13,342 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 771.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 370,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 59.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.01.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.