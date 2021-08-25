12,930 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.