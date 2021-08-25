105,836 Shares in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Athenex by 134.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 1,895.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.