$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.49. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of BERY traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.