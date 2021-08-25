$1.30 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.27. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

