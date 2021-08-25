$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.