$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.11. 16,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,500. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

