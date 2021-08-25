$0.88 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $1.85. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 16,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

