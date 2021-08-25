$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. General Mills posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

