$0.79 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. 20,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

