$0.79 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. 20,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.