-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.25). Seagen reported earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.