$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

