$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HQY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,076.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

