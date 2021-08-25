-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Okta posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

OKTA traded up $13.18 on Wednesday, hitting $260.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,065,000 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

