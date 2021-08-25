$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $979.00 million, a PE ratio of -117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

