-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.28). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,435. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

