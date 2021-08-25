-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $42,180 and sold 156,927 shares worth $1,572,590. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107,525.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

