$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Navigator posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

