$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.12. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYH opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.