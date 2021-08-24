Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,649 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

