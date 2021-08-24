Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.24 Million in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.