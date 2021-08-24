Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

