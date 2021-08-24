Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.55 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.