Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $18.01.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

