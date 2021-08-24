Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 143,362 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 196.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after buying an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 257,911 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

