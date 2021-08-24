Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

