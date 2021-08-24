ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.23 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $38,464.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00155035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,199.30 or 1.00353917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.00993733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.32 or 0.06640368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,131,919 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.