ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.37 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00822122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

