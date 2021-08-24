Zerogoki USD Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $76,551.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00794891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00099247 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,822,529 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

