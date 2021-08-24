Zenswap Network Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $26,791.82 and $131.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00791334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

