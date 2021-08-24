Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Hold

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last three quarters. The company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Xerox by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 213,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xerox (XRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.