Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Buy

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

