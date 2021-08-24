Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

