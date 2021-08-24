Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Hold

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have lagged the industry year to date. The company’s dismal run on the bourses can be attributed to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation expenses and labor costs. The supply chain headwinds might hurt gross margin in fiscal 2021. It is also witnessing deleverage in SG&A expense for quite sometime due to increase in number of stores, higher store payroll and variable selling expense. Going forward, the company is likely to witness tough year-over-year comparison due to the lapping of COVID-19. However, the company’s business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie’s Army, should provide some cushion. It is also undertaking efforts to expand its store footprint.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

