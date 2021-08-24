Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $436.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $432.10 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $383.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

WTS stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $166.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,882. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

