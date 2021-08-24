Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.80 million to $815.40 million. Valvoline reported sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. 485,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valvoline by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

