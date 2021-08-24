Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.08. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

