Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,719. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

