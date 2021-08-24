Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,719. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.