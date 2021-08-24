Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 381,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.25. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

