Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

OZK stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,195. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

