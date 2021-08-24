Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 993,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,332. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

