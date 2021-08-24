Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Assurant posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01. Assurant has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Assurant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

