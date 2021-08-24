Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.40. Target posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $252.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.76. Target has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.